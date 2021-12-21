ACG Wealth Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

IBM opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $135.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

