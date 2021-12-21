ACG Wealth Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $269,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

