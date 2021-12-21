Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lessened by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $385.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.30. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.