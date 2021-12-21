Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.11.

Shares of ACN opened at $385.78 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

