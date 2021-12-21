ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

