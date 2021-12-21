Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.85 Million

Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post sales of $585.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.22 million and the highest is $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 10,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $68.65.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
Featured Article: Institutional Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.