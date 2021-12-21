Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.85 Million

Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post sales of $585.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.22 million and the highest is $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 10,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

