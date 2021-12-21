Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

