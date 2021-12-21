AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.29.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.90. The company has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.