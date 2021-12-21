AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $133.28. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.