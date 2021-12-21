a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Major Shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard Purchases 32,000 Shares of Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. On average, analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

