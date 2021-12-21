$95.82 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post sales of $95.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.25 million to $96.38 million. Navigator posted sales of $70.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $302.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $302.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $406.90 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $431.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NVGS opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $485.72 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navigator by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,097 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth $1,759,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 261.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Navigator by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Navigator by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 96,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the last quarter.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.