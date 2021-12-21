93,006 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,083,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,440,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. 964,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.31. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.