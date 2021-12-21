$828.28 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce sales of $828.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $801.09 million and the highest is $851.01 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $635.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. 609,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,541. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

