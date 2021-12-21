$8.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post earnings of $8.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.12 to $9.37. Nucor posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 503%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $23.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.15 to $24.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $21.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NYSE NUE opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.48. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

