6,294 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 1.9% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $358.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $240.16 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

