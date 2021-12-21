6,206 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IWP stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

