5,500 Shares in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Psychemedics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Psychemedics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PMD opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Psychemedics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

