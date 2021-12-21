$496.40 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report sales of $496.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $431.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,057,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,173 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,595 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $31,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 791,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

PEAK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.89. 3,064,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,407. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.