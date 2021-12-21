46,750 Shares in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of America First Multifamily Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $428.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

ATAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $131,868.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

