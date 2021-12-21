3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Jagtar Narula Sells 5,863 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. 1,733,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 3D Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,675 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 3D Systems by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $9,602,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,012 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

