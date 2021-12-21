39,775 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

