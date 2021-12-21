39,343 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Bought by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,343 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIDI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIDI opened at 6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 7.93. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 5.82 and a 12 month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

