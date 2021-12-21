$32.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $32.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.46 billion and the lowest is $32.22 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $36.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $131.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.92 billion to $137.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.74 billion to $142.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 95,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 866.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,967,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,627. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

