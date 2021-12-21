$254.27 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report sales of $254.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $116.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $915.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $911.00 million to $920.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,874 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,741 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 206.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,120 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 237,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,147. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

