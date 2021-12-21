22,159 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.