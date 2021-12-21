20,191 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $163.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

