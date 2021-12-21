$2.95 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report sales of $2.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $10.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.83 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 13.8% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 66,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.06. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

