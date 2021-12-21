$2.44 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post earnings per share of $2.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.01. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $12.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. 1,119,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,959 shares of company stock worth $1,402,514 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 44.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 239,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

