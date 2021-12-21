$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

WIRE stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $130.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.22. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 446.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 182.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 148,654 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 74,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

