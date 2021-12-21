1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.06 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

