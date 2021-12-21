1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $24,909,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $419.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

