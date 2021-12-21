1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 890 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

