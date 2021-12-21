1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $243.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

