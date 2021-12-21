1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,629 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.