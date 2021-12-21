1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,942 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $40,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

