$165.36 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report $165.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.79 million and the lowest is $165.10 million. Stratasys reported sales of $142.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $605.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $605.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $655.40 million to $669.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 39.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $592,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.