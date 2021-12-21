15,500 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

