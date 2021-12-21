14,889 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 573,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,608 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 327,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

