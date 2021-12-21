$142.07 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $142.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $552.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $552.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $572.33 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $575.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

