$14.04 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce $14.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $54.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $57.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.00 million, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 1,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,340. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,125,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

