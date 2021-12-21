$14.04 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce $14.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $54.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $57.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.00 million, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.
Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 1,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,340. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,125,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
