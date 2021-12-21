126 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.11.

NYSE:AVB opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.83 and a 200-day moving average of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

