11,755 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,505 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.