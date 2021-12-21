$1.87 EPS Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

MAA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.28. 21,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,510. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $122.15 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average of $191.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

