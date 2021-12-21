$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.39. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.62. 386,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,924,717. The company has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

