$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

GRMN traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.31. 989,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,103. Garmin has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Garmin by 5,464.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 527.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

