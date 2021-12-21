$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Boston Partners increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

