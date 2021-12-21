$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ICF International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,903,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.65. ICF International has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

