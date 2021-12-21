$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ICF International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,903,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.65. ICF International has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.