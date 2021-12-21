$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 363,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 376,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.