$0.80 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

ST traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 3,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.