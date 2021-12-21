$0.80 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

ST traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 3,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

