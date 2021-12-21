$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 6,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,519. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

